    • Thursday, 25 January 2018

    GOP senators who pushed Trump to ditch Paris deal took over $10 million from big oil


    As the backlash over President Trump‘s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement continues to grow, most would agree that the decision didn’t come as much of a surprise given that his stated views on the subject echoes the GOP establishment. But some held out hope that Trump’s daughter Ivanka would sway him to remain, given her vocal support of climate change issues. That didn’t turn out to be the case, and Ivanka was notably absent from the assembly of White House officials were present for the announcement.
    Just as Trump’s views on climate change are no secret, so is the influence of the oil, gas, and coal industries over the GOP. That influence was once again made apparent when 22 Republican senators signed a letterto Trump this week urging him to withdraw from the agreement. The senators, whose names include Oklahoma’s James Inhofe and Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell, and Rand Paul, have been bought out by fossil fuel interests to the tune of over $10 million.
    “We strongly encourage you to make a clean break from the Paris Agreement,” read the letter co-drafted by Inhofe, who once brought a snowball to the Senate floor as proof against climate change.
    From the Guardian:
    Donations from oil, gas and coal interests to the signatories of the letter are Open Secrets that seemed ready for a new review. A Guardian survey of Federal Elections Commission data organized by the Center for Responsive Politics found that the industries gave a total of $10,694,284 to the 22 senators over the past three election cycles.
    Visible donations to Republicans from those industries exceeded donations to Democrats in the 2016 election cycle by a ratio of 15-to-1, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. And that does not include so-called dark money passed from oil interests such as Koch industries to general slush funds to re-elect Republicans such as the Senate leadership fund.
    Here’s a breakdown of donations to GOP senators from the oil, gas, and coal industries from the past three election cycles, via the Guardian:
    James Inhofe, Oklahoma
    Oil & gas: $465,950
    Coal: $63,600
    Total: $529,550
    John Barrasso, Wyoming
    Oil & gas: $458,466
    Coal: $127,356
    Total: $585,822
    Mitch McConnell, Kentucky
    Oil & gas: $1,180,384
    Coal: $361,700
    Total: $1,542,084
    John Cornyn, Texas
    Oil & gas: $1,101,456
    Coal: $33,050
    Total: $1,134,506
    Roy Blunt, Missouri
    Oil & gas: $353,864
    Coal: $96,000
    Total: $449,864
    Roger Wicker, Mississippi
    Oil & gas: $198,816
    Coal: $25,376
    Total: $224,192
    Michael Enzi, Wyoming
    Oil & gas: $211,083
    Coal: $63,300
    Total: $274,383
    Mike Crapo, Idaho
    Oil & gas: $110,250
    Coal: $26,756
    Total: $137,006
    Jim Risch, Idaho
    Oil & gas: $123,850
    Coal: $25,680
    Total: $149,530
    Thad Cochran, Mississippi
    Oil & gas: $276,905
    Coal: $15,000
    Total: $291,905
    Mike Rounds, South Dakota
    Oil & gas: $201,900
    Coal: none
    Total: $201,900
    Rand Paul, Kentucky
    Oil & gas: $170,215
    Coal: $82,571
    Total: $252,786
    John Boozman, Arkansas
    Oil & gas: $147,930
    Coal: $2,000
    Total: $149,930
    Richard Shelby, Alabama
    Oil & gas: $60,150
    Coal: $2,500
    Total: $62,650
    Luther Strange, Alabama
    (Appointed in 2017, running in 2017 special election)
    Total: NA
    Orrin Hatch, Utah
    Oil & gas: $446,250
    Coal: $25,000
    Total: $471,250
    Mike Lee, Utah
    Oil & gas: $231,520
    Coal: $21,895
    Total: $253,415
    Ted Cruz, Texas
    Oil & gas: $2,465,910
    Coal: $103,900
    Total: $2,569,810
    David Perdue, Georgia
    Oil & gas: $184,250
    Coal: $0
    Total: $184,250
    Thom Tillis, North Carolina
    Oil & gas: $263,400
    Coal: $0
    Total: $263,400
    Tim Scott, South Carolina
    Oil & gas: $490,076
    Coal: $58,200
    Total: $548,276
    Pat Roberts, Kansas
    Oil & gas: $388,950
    Coal: $28,825
    Total: $417,775
    Grand total: $10,694,284
    1. Just pure evil and greed, beyond belief. The GOP are insane monsters.

    2. Understand that this is not money given to their personall wealth, but to campaign funds. There's a case for lust for power that goes with the election and it may or may not be to buy influence. It may also be contributed because the recipient is already sympathetic to the cause and the industry wants them to be elected. It's not a republican thing. Similar things happen on both sides of the aisle from numerous lobbies. The dem's receive huge amounts of money from unions and attorneys to stand for legislation that benefits those groups. The system is rife with this type of activity. Be balanced in your condemnation.

    3. Thank god we drained the swamp of all the Washington corruption... oh wait...

    4. This comment has been removed by the author.

    5. Just pathetic, look at the greedy creeps from Ky. They BOTH need to be booted.

